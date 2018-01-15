January 15th Is Blue Monday!

Today is said to be the most depressing day of the year! This is the day that most people will give up on their New Year’s resolutions.

This is the day that most people are realizing that those holiday bills need to be paid also. The upside to living in Simcoe County right now is that if you have a super box, its frozen shut-so you can’t get those bills.

What is Blue Monday?

It is calculated using a series of factors in a (not particularly scientific) mathematical formula. The factors are the weather, debt level, the amount of time since Christmas, time since failing our new year’s resolutions, low motivational levels and the feeling of a need to take charge of the situation.

It was originally conceived by a PR company but has now become an annual event. The first one was January 24th, in 2005!