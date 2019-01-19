Listen Live

January 19th and 20th, 2019

Featuring the singer who will be hosting the 2019 Grammy Awards

By Top 20

#20 Hold Me – Ria Mae Feat. Frank Kadillac

#19  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#18 Natural – Imagine Dragons

#17  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#16  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#15  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#14  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#13  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#12  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

KOOL Cameo:  No One – Alicia Keys

#11  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#10  Breathin – Ariana Grande

#9  With You – Tyler Shaw

#8  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#7  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#6  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#5  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

#4  Broken – Lovelytheband

#3  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

Future Hit:  Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#2  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#1  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Related posts

January 12th and 13th, 2019

January 5th and 6th, 2019

Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2018

December 29th and 30th, 2018

December 22nd and 23rd, 2018

December 15th and 16th, 2018

December 7th and 8th, 2018

December 1st and 2nd, 2018

November 24th and 25th, 2018