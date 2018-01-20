Listen Live

January 20th and 21st, 2017

A future hit from Halsey.

By Top 20

#20 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

#19 Attention – Charlie Puth

#18 Giants – Lights

#17 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#16 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#15 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello

#14 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#13 How Long – Charlie Puth

#12 Better Days – Hedley

#11 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#10 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#8 PDA – Scott Helman

#7 Bend – Ria Mae

#6 What About Us – Pink

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#3 Havana – Camila Cabello

#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

KOOL Cameo: Linger – Cranberries

Future Hit: Bad At Love – Halsey

Related posts

January 13th and 14th, 2018

January 6th and 7th, 2018

December 30th and 31st, 2017

Christmas Top 20!

December 16th and 17th, 2017

December 9th and 10th, 2017

December 2nd and 3rd, 2017

Odds and End, November 25th and 26th

November 25th and 26th, 2017