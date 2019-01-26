Listen Live

January 26th and 27th, 2019

5SOS are knocked out of the Top Spot!

By Top 20

#20  Close To Me – Ellie Goulding X Diplo

#19  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#18  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#17  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#16  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#15  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#14  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#13  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#12  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

KOOL Cameo:  Time Of Your Life – Green Day

#11  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#10  I Like Me Better -/ Lauv

#9 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara

#8  Breathin – Ariana Grande

#7  With You – Tyler Shaw

#6  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#5  Broken – Lovelytheband

#4  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#3  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

Future Hit:  Without Me – Halsey

#2  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

#1  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

