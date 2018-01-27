Listen Live

January 27th and 28th, 2018

Portugal. The Man falls to #5.

By Top 20

#20 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#19 Attention – Charlie Puth

#18 Filthy – Justin Timberlake

#17 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#16 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#15 Bad At Love – Halsey

#14 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello

#13 Bend – Ria Mae

#12 How Long – Charlie Puth

#11 What About Us – Pink

#10 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#9 Better Days – Hedley

#8 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#7 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#6 PDA – Scott Helman

#5 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#4 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2 Havana – Camila Cabello

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Kool Cameo: Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

Future Hit: Finesse – Bruno Mars & Cardi B

Related posts

January 20th and 21st, 2017

January 13th and 14th, 2018

January 6th and 7th, 2018

December 30th and 31st, 2017

Christmas Top 20!

December 16th and 17th, 2017

December 9th and 10th, 2017

December 2nd and 3rd, 2017

Odds and End, November 25th and 26th