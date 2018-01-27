January 27th and 28th, 2018

#20 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#19 Attention – Charlie Puth

#18 Filthy – Justin Timberlake

#17 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#16 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#15 Bad At Love – Halsey

#14 Wolves – Selena Gomez ft. Marshmello

#13 Bend – Ria Mae

#12 How Long – Charlie Puth

#11 What About Us – Pink

#10 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#9 Better Days – Hedley

#8 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#7 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#6 PDA – Scott Helman

#5 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#4 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2 Havana – Camila Cabello

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Kool Cameo: Sk8er Boi – Avril Lavigne

Future Hit: Finesse – Bruno Mars & Cardi B