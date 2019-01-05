January 5th and 6th, 2019
The Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer is at #1 as we kick off the new year.
#20 Hold Me – Ria Mae Feat. Frank Kadillac
#19 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#18 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#17 Natural – Imagine Dragons
#16 Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd
#15 Bad Habits – Delaney Jane
#14 Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara
#13 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#12 Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
#11 Two Punks In Love – Bulow
#10 Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne
#9 With You – Tyler Shaw
#8 Hang Ups – Scott Helman
#7 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#6 High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco
#5 I Like Me Better – Lauv
#4 Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille
#3 Broken – Lovelytheband
#2 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#1 Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer
Kool Cameo: The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
Blast: Baby One More Time – Britney Spears
