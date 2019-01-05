Listen Live

January 5th and 6th, 2019

The Australian band 5 Seconds of Summer is at #1 as we kick off the new year.

By Top 20

#20  Hold Me – Ria Mae Feat. Frank Kadillac

#19  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#18  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#17  Natural – Imagine Dragons

#16  Lost In Japan – Shawn Mendes & Zedd

#15  Bad Habits – Delaney Jane

#14  Trust My Lonely – Alessia Cara


#13  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#12  Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

#11  Two Punks In Love – Bulow

#10  Head Above Water – Avril Lavigne

#9  With You – Tyler Shaw

#8  Hang Ups – Scott Helman

#7  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#6  High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nice job, guys ! Big Big thanks ! Panic at the Disco performing live and dangerous at the American Music Awards. #panicatthedisco Bri

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal) on


#5  I Like Me Better – Lauv

#4  Happier – Marshmello Feat. Bastille

#3  Broken – Lovelytheband

#2  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#1  Youngblood – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Kool Cameo:  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Blast:  Baby One More Time – Britney Spears

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Excited to get back on stage in Vegas ✨ #BritneyDomination

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

