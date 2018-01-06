Listen Live

January 6th and 7th, 2018

New Year, New Number One?

By Top 20

#20 How Long – Charlie Puth

#19 Love Again – Hedley

#18 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#17 Giants – Lights

#16 Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato

#15 Attention – Charlie Puth

#14 There’s Nothing Holding Me Back – Shawn Mendes

#13 Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

#12 Ready For It – Taylor Swift

#11 Slow Hands – Niall Horan

#10 Better Days – Hedley

#9 Too Good At Goodbyes – Sam Smith

#8 PDA – Scott Helman

#7 Bend – Ria Mae

#6 Havana – Camila Cabello

#5 Thunder – Imagine Dragons

#4 What About Us – Pink

#3 What Lovers Do – Maroon 5 ft. Sza

#2 Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

#1 Perfect – Ed Sheeran

Kool Cameo: Before He Cheats – Carrie Underwood

Blast From the Past: What Goes Around Comes Around – Justin Timberlake

