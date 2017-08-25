Jared Leto and Margot Robbie will star in their own DC Movie

Jared will bring back is very memorable roll as the Joker and Margot as Harley Quin! The two actors played these super-villains in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad.

This is not the same project has the Joker standalone that was recently announced!

The film, directed by David Ayer, was a solid box office hit, grossing $745 million worldwide and the studio subsequently announced that it was working on a “Suicide Squad” sequel.

Its next entry will come on Nov. 17 with “Justice League,” which will feature Ben Affleck as Batman…

Meanwhile Margot Robbie’s Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya” will premiere next month at the Toronto International Film Festival.