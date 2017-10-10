Jason Aldean Opens SNL and than heads back to Vegas

Jason Aldean opened SNL Saturday night with a tribute to the Victims in Vegas. He said like everyone, “He’s been struggling to understand it all”…. He gave an emotional monolog and then performed Tom Petty’s “I won’t back down.”

Jason Aldean went back to Vegas one week after the shooting at his concert…Jason and his wife flew in Sunday to visit with the shooting survivors who remain in hospital…

“Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives,” she wrote in the caption of a photo showing the couple in a parking lot and facing the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, where a gunman opened fire on the concert crowd from his hotel room on Oct. 1.

“You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have,” she wrote. “Thank you for today. We will never forget.”