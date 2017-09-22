Listen Live

Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington On BBC Radio1

The Rapper Performed Their Collaboration Numb/Encore And Spoke About Mental Health

Jay-Z performed at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Friday morning. The hip-hop icon kicked off the session with Family Fued from his latest album 4:44, before launching in to an emotional version of Numb/Encore, his 2004 duet with the late Chester Bennington.

It was only the second time he’s performed the song since Chester’s passing. Jay also spoke about the importance of understanding mental health struggles

Photo courtesy of BBC Radio 1

