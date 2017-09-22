Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington On BBC Radio1

Jay-Z performed at BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Friday morning. The hip-hop icon kicked off the session with Family Fued from his latest album 4:44, before launching in to an emotional version of Numb/Encore, his 2004 duet with the late Chester Bennington.

It could only ever be Numb/Encore for JAY-Z’s second track 💙@S_C_ pays tribute to @LinkinPark‘s Chester Bennington in the Live Lounge. pic.twitter.com/tkmtQtZ00g — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 22, 2017

JAY-Z gives us chills with his special performance of @LinkinPark collaboration Numb/Encore in the Live Lounge 💙#R1LiveLoungeMonth pic.twitter.com/9YDolnQBxM — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 22, 2017

It was only the second time he’s performed the song since Chester’s passing. Jay also spoke about the importance of understanding mental health struggles

“Mental health is a real thing, you never know what people are going through.” JAY-Z on the importance of talking about mental health. pic.twitter.com/O4YEr88mjo — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) September 22, 2017

Photo courtesy of BBC Radio 1