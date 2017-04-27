Jeff Goldblum Handed Out Free Hot Dogs At A Food Truck In Australia

Jeff Goldblum surprised the hungry residents of Sydney, Australia when he spent the day giving out free hot dogs from a pop-up food truck, aptly named “Chef Goldblum’s Jazzy Snags”.

The obvious question is “why was Jeff Goldblum manning a pop-up food truck in Australia?” Australia’s The Daily Telegraph asked Goldblum that exact question, and his answer was quite mysterious.

“I was doing the Thor movie on the Gold Coast some time ago but now I’m doing a project that I have to be secretive about but there is some thematic tie-in to this,” he said. “I’m doing a little research for some work that I’m going to do in my chosen profession. I like food, I’m very interested in food, but you’ll have to wait.“

Until we find out the real reason Jeff Goldblum was running a food truck, here are some pictures of him serving up free sausages for your enjoyment.

Chef Jeff Goldblum in Australia launching his restaurant truck. No wonder line so long, he’s chatting to everyone pic.twitter.com/26Zf5Q26IA — alex dunnin (@AlexDunnin) April 26, 2017

My new fantasy is just, “Jeff Goldblum + food truck” pic.twitter.com/BKO1Qe2IBK — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 26, 2017