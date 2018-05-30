Listen Live

Jeff Goldblum Is Releasing A Jazz Album

He Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

By Kool Celebrities

After he randomly showed up at a food truck in Australia looking super handsome and serving up tasty eats we thought we couldn’t love Jeff Goldblum more. Until today! Decca Records has announced that Goldblum will release his debut album, a jazz record, later this year.

The story goes, Universal execs saw Goldblum playing piano for Gregory Porter on the Graham Norton show last year and then immediately flew to LA to talk to the veteran actor about releasing an album.

Tom Lewis, the director of A&R for Decca Records, said “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth. We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world.”

We couldn’t agree more.

 

A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on

 

 

Related posts

Wanda Sykes Quits Roseanne Reboot, Show Cancelled Following Star’s Racist Twitter Post

A New Trailer For Disney’s ‘Christopher Robin’ Has Arrived

John Mayer Uses All The Cheese In New Music Video

Chrissy Teigen Nails Being A New Mom Again

WATCH: Mission Impossible #6 Gets A Trailer

LucasFilm Would ‘Love’ To Have A Lando Calrissian Spin-Off Movie

Ryan Reynolds Kills It On Korean Singing Show

Watch: 12-Year-Old Vancouver Girl Wows P!nk With Her Rendition Of ‘Perfect’

Deadpool Attempts To Apologize To David Beckham