Jeff Goldblum Is Releasing A Jazz Album

After he randomly showed up at a food truck in Australia looking super handsome and serving up tasty eats we thought we couldn’t love Jeff Goldblum more. Until today! Decca Records has announced that Goldblum will release his debut album, a jazz record, later this year.

The story goes, Universal execs saw Goldblum playing piano for Gregory Porter on the Graham Norton show last year and then immediately flew to LA to talk to the veteran actor about releasing an album.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tom Lewis, the director of A&R for Decca Records, said “As far as I can tell, everyone loves Jeff Goldblum. It’s like a universal truth. We are delighted to welcome him to Decca. He’s a fantastic jazz pianist, a great band leader and just about the loveliest man in the world.”

We couldn’t agree more.