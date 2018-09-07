Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Her New Movie
Woah! Look at that definition!
Jennifer Garner is in a new action movie called Peppermint, which obviously they cast had to do some serious stunt training for.
Jen posted some videos to her Instagram page show just HOW jacked she is for this role!
Peppermint is about a woman who wakes up from a coma after a brutal attack that her husband and child didn’t survive. It’s a full on revenge story.
It’s finally here! If you’re looking for a fun night out, may I suggest going to your local theatre to see #PEPPERMINTmovie?! 🙌🏼 Putting a movie into the world is humbling, thrilling and absolutely terrifying. I hope you like it, thanks for hanging in while I’ve talked about it ad nauseam 🙊😬 #femaledrivenmoviesneedyou #rileynorth #myoneandonlycagefight #readyforpretendcookingshow🙋🏻♀️👵🏻
Anatomy of a fight, here are some rules of engagement: Go slow to go fast. Save real hits for the day. Grunting helps! Know it like the back of your hand. Train. Train. Train. Trust your stunt team. Laugh your way through. #howaboutthehighlightsinmyponytail @traceycunningham1 #nowondermyneckisjacked _____ Fight choreography: @steveoyoung_ Stunt coordinator: #KeithWoulard Always Shauna as 😇 👹 in my ear. ❤️👯♀️ Rehearsed with: #SteveOyoung, #DonLee, @battlecat_stunts_inc 🌟Thank you @stxentertainment for footage from #PEPPERMINTmovie! 🌟