Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Her New Movie

Woah! Look at that definition!

Jennifer Garner is in a new action movie called Peppermint, which obviously they cast had to do some serious stunt training for.

Jen posted some videos to her Instagram page show just HOW jacked she is for this role!

Peppermint is about a woman who wakes up from a coma after a brutal attack that her husband and child didn’t survive. It’s a full on revenge story.

