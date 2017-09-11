Listen Live

Jennifer Lawrence on the Red Carpet at TIFF

Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet yesterday at TIFF promoting her movie “Mother” J-Law’s new thriller took her to a very dark place and challenged her both emotionally and physically she told reporters…

Jennifer confessed to reporters, “I popped my chest rib and I tore my diaphragm,” she told reporters. “It actually took a long time to heal but emotionally I was better as soon as we finished that scene and we could just go home and drink wine.”

In the movie, Lawrence plays a pregnant woman trying to renovate the home she shares with her acclaimed author-husband, played by Javier Bardem, but then strangers start showing up at their house including Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer.

