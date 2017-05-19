Listen Live

Jennifer Lawrence refuses to apologize for dancing on a Stripper Pole!

The Pole had no comment!

By Dirt/Divas

Jennifer Lawrence refuses to apologize for the leaked video from last month where she was seen dancing on a stripper pole during a friend’s birthday celebration, saying she had a blast.

She hit the headlines yesterday when a video of her dancing on the stripper pole at Beverly Hills Club in Vienna, Austria was posted online. In the footage, she appears to be wearing just a bra, but she says it was in fact a regular top.

She says,

“Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet,” as she writes on Facebook. “It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night. P.S. that’s not a bra it’s an Alexander Wang top and I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancings (sic) pretty good. Even with no core strength.” J-Law’s Facebook post is below!

Here’s the vid!

 

