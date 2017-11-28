Jennifer Lawrence Says She’s Ready To Take A Break From Acting To Do This

Jennifer Lawrence says she’s ready to take a break from acting and she has her eye on doing something else.

During an interview with Elle, Jennifer revealed that after seven years of making movies and shooting about three per year- she’s ready to try something new.

She told the magazine that she wants to “get to a farm” and on that farm, she’d like to milk goats!

Also when Jenn is done her morning chores of goat milking, she’d like to continue work with represent.us which is an organization that is working to end political corruption.