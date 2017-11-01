Listen Live

Jeremy Piven Accused of Sexual Assault

by an “Entourage” actress

By Dirt/Divas

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and now allegations that Jeremy Piven accused of sexual assault by an “Entourage” actress. The reality star/actress Ariane Bellman (Beverly Hills Nannies) took to social media on Monday to accuse Jeremy of groping her while on the set of “Entourage” and also at the Playboy Mansion. CBS TV Studios and HBO have both made statements saying that they are aware of the matter and are looking into it.

 

Jeremy Piven has released a statement which reads:
“I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.” Jeremy made this statement to EW.

 

 

 

