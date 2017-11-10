Jeremy Piven Is Prepared to Prove That He’s Not Guilty of Sexual Assault

Jeremy Piven says that “he’ll take a lie” detector test to prove he’s not guilty of sexual assault! In the last 10 days or so, the actor has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women. Jeremy put out a strong statement via twitter warning people to not paint everyone with the same brush essentially.

Statement from twitter reads in part:

“Let me begin by saying that the accusations against me are absolutely false and completely fabricated,” he says. “I would never force myself on a woman. Period. I have offered to take a polygraph to support my innocence. I keep asking myself, ‘How does one prove something didn’t happen?’

When the first accusation occurred, bosses of his new TV show Wisdom of the Crown launched an investigation and the People at the Late Show with Stephen Colbert canceled Jeremy’s appearance.