Jerry Seinfeld is coming to Netflix

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” which is Jerry Seinfeld’s first stand-up special since 1998’s “I’m Telling You for the Last Time”, is set for a Netflix premiere on September 19.

In the special, Seinfeld will return to The Comic Strip in New York City, where he started his career. And, as demonstrated in the clip, he will reveal handwritten notes of some of his earliest material from his personal archives.

The special is part of a $100 million deal Seinfeld made with Netflix that also includes old and new episodes of his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.