Jessica Biel is gifting us with spandex!

Jessica Biel is launching her own active brand. The line will offer up chic clothes and accessories including leggings and jackets…

The collection by Gaiam will be released in the late spring of 2018. Jessica said in an interview that fitness and sports have always been a part of her life as she grew up playing soccer and was a gymnast. She says yoga became a new love for her about 10 years ago. Jessica will be the brands ambassador and will appear in the campaigns next year!