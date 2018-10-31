Jessica Mulroney Lands A Great Gig!

Jessica Mulroney has landed a new role as a TV Style correspondent for Good Morning America!

Jessica, who once served as a stylist for Duchess Meghan, has been asked to provide clothing tips and insight into the latest trends!

Jessica Mulroney made headlines back in May when she appeared at the Royal wedding with her kids being a part of the affair…

Jessica met Meghan while the actress was filming her TV series Suits in Toronto, Canada, where Mulroney runs the boutique Kleinfeld Bridal.