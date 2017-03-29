Jewellers in trouble over Billboard!
Spicer Greene Jewelers has apologized for a billboard some found offensive, but the controversy made the rounds online nonetheless.
According to the store owners, the billboard was meant to be nostalgic of a childhood teaching… “Don’t throw rocks at girls”… This jeweller has been around since 1926..
The owners said they will donate 10 percent of sales through Sunday to Helpmate, a local domestic violence shelter.
Does this billboard offend you?