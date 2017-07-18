Jewelry Theft and Assault Charges Laid in Midland

Some recent jewelry thefts in Midland have one man waiting for his day in court. Midland Police got the call to a downtown business just after lunchtime Thursday, with reports of an assault. Responding officers were told a suspect punched an employee and damaged the store before running off. Further investigation had police laying theft charges on the suspect, as they say he stole jewelry on three different occasions, and pawned them at a local hock shop. The 28-year-old suspect was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.