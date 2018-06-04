Jimmy Fallon Surprised The Students At Parkland With A Touching Graduation Speech!

Seventeen people were killed in a shooting at the high school on Feb. 14. Four seniors were among the victims.

If speaking included thanking the students for their courage and bravery….It was an emotional speech closed to media, but Jimmy still managed to work in some comedic relief!

Fallon told the students that they are now graduates and won’t be classmates any longer. ”You will be adults who Facebook search each other at 2 in the morning for the next 10 years,”

He also got the crowd laughing by encouraging the students to “never rest on their laurels—or yannys,” (referring to the funny internet debate).

The four seniors killed in the shooting — Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup and Meadow Pollack — received honorary diplomas, accepted by their families.