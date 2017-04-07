Listen Live

Jobless Stats a “Banner Report” For Barrie

Barrie's Unemployment Rate Plummeted February to March

By News

Barrie’s jobless rate saw a bit of a slide. Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman told us via email the city had a great month, the unemployment rate in March shed nearly half a percentage point to 6.8 per cent, something Lehman calls a “banner report”. Different story on the provincial and federal level however. Ontario’s jobless rate rose two tenths to 6.4 per cent, while the federal rate inched up slightly to 6.7.

