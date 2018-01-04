Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Announced Details For Their Wedding!

Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star, Sophie Turner announced their engagement last October and now details on the wedding are coming out. According to reports, the couple will have a winter wonderland themed affair.

Two possible locations are Aspen Colorado of the French Alps perhaps. No date has been set yet that we know of, however, the couple will be spending some time apart as Joe is going to Australia to be a judge on a talent show while Sophie is filming season 8 of Game of Thrones and the forthcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix.