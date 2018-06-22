Joe’s No Frills ‘Eat Together Event’

“Eat Together Event” on Friday June 22nd from 11am -3pm in the parking lot Joe’s No Frills- 165 Wellington St. West, Barrie.

According to a recent survey by President’s Choice®, almost half (42%) of all Canadians eat lunch alone every day at work, and two-thirds eat lunch alone at least three times during each work week*. Many Canadians grow up eating with family and friends whether for breakfast, lunch or dinner. However as young people transition into adulthood, they seem to lose those strong communal ties that are created through eating together. Today, Canadians have adopted eating alone as the new normal.

Last year Loblaw and No Frills set out on a journey to remind Canadians the importance of eating together. There is a strong social power that comes with eating with others. Whether it is taking a moment to sit and eat with colleagues, friends or family, food has the power to bring people of all walks of life together.

At the event there is a BBQ offering several items including soft drinks free of charge for everyone! The car sized shopping cart will make an appearance. Agilec (community based program) will be onsite, and Georgian College students will be helping with hunger in our local college.