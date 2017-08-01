John Cena & Alliston’s Ricardo Hoyos join Transformers cast

Hasbro is hoping to create a Transformers cinematic universe with a prequel movie centring around everyone’ favourite yellow and black robot, Bumblebee.

John Cena will voice Bumblebee in the new film. Cena’s schedule is jam-packed between appearances on WWE programming and filming The Pact, a comedy featuring Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz.

One of the most exciting projects I’ve been fortunate to be a part of. Thrilled to join the #Transformers franchise! https://t.co/hdMUxuMcyA — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 31, 2017

The film also stars Hailee Steinfeld and features Ricardo Hoyos – who was born in Alliston. Hoyos is best known for his role as Zig in the Degrassi series. The new film is set in 1987 where Steinfeld’s character is turning 18 and discovers a yellow VW bug on a small California beach. The vehicle is not just a Volkswagen; it’s a robot in disguise.