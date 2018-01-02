Listen Live

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Accused In Pizzagate Conspiracy

Legend says "I'll sue you"

By Dirt/Divas

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting ready to sue a blogger of a Pizzagate conspiracy. A writer names Liz Crokin wrote up a post suggesting that John and Chrissy were a part of a Pedophile ring because the Chrissy has dressed her daughter Luna up as Alice in Wonderland, a hot dog and a pineapple.

Chrissy had her own thoughts on the matter and took to Twitter to express them….

 

 

John responded more harshly

“You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued.”

The blogger, who claimed Teigen and Legend “run in circle with people who rape, torture & traffic kids”, backtracked, stating the couple “could be victims”.

&nbsp

Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory surrounding human trafficking and child sex slaves in the U.S., linked to a number of restaurants.

Related posts

Carrie Underwood’s Injuries Are Worse Than We Thought!

The Biggest Songs Of 1998 Will Turn 20 In 2018!

A List Actors Sign On for “Times Up” Movement!