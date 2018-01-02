John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Accused In Pizzagate Conspiracy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are getting ready to sue a blogger of a Pizzagate conspiracy. A writer names Liz Crokin wrote up a post suggesting that John and Chrissy were a part of a Pedophile ring because the Chrissy has dressed her daughter Luna up as Alice in Wonderland, a hot dog and a pineapple.

Chrissy had her own thoughts on the matter and took to Twitter to express them….

Alright. I debated saying something about this but I’m pretty disturbed over here. The fact that there are people with these…thoughts…is really scary. pic.twitter.com/9OtWKHxUgR — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 30, 2017

John responded more harshly

“You need to take my family’s name out of your mouth before you get sued.”

The blogger, who claimed Teigen and Legend “run in circle with people who rape, torture & traffic kids”, backtracked, stating the couple “could be victims”.



@lizcrokin you lead people to believe WE were endangering our child. Trafficking OUR child. You posted photos OF MY child. don’t backtrack now and say we “run with” pedophiles. I am taking this FAR, Liz. Your shit ends here. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 31, 2017

Pizzagate is a conspiracy theory surrounding human trafficking and child sex slaves in the U.S., linked to a number of restaurants.