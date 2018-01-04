John Mayer Takes On The Kylo Ren Challenge!

Instagram users all over the world are taking on the Kylo Ren Challenge, a “challenge” inspired by the Star Wars: The Last Jedi scene that featured a shirtless Kylo Ren.

And John Mayor made it even more popular over the weekend when he did it!

John Mayer shared a pic wearing very high-waisted black pants – just like Kylo Ren in the film – with the caption “#kylorenchallenge”.

There doesn’t appear to be any real explanation as to how the challenge works, but none the less- people are into.