John Stamos And The Beach Boys Perform “Forever” Live!
Right in the feels!
We only got to hear it twice. John Stamos aka Uncle Jessie sang The Beach Boys song “Forever”…The first time when he married Rebecca Donaldson and the second as a video for Fat Fish Music Featuring his band the Rippers.
John Stamos and The Beach Boys were at Universal Studios Florida over the weekend and they killed it! Stamos actually got married last weekend! And he brought his expectant wife on stage too. Hearts melting everywhere!
Those in the audience took to social media to express their excitement!
Okay but I just had the best time seeing the @TheBeachBoys with @JohnStamos. So happy I decided to go instead of staying in. 💜 pic.twitter.com/1BdSj5WJbs
— Andrea Ruschel (@andrearuschel) February 11, 2018
Can’t believe we were just onstage with @JohnStamos (aka Uncle Jesse) and @TheBeachBoys That was an awesome 20th birthday present!! #UniversalMardiGras #UniversalOrlando @UniversalORL 💙🎉 pic.twitter.com/FZpdUu7rrl
— Sydney Melvin (@SydneyMelvin98) February 11, 2018