Jon Snow has found his Queen

Kit Harington aka Jon Snow is off the market officially…. He is now engaged to Rose Leslie, his co-star for the first few seasons of Game of Thrones…

According to reports, Kit got down on one knee to pop the question after 5 years. The couple met while filming “north of the wall” in Iceland. No one forget the couple’s love scene in the cave!

The pair took out a traditional ad in the newspaper to confirm the news. Old school!