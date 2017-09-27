Jon Snow has found his Queen
Kit Harington is off the market.
Kit Harington aka Jon Snow is off the market officially…. He is now engaged to Rose Leslie, his co-star for the first few seasons of Game of Thrones…
According to reports, Kit got down on one knee to pop the question after 5 years. The couple met while filming “north of the wall” in Iceland. No one forget the couple’s love scene in the cave!
The pair took out a traditional ad in the newspaper to confirm the news. Old school!
It’s official! #GameofThrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s engagement confirmed with an official notice in today’s Times newspaper. pic.twitter.com/MSN3dRxj4m
— lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) September 27, 2017