“Jonas Brothers” turns 10

The album that put the JoBros on the map is now 10

It’s been ten years since the Jonas Brothers’ self-titled second album was released. After being dropped by Columbia Records after the release of their debut album “It’s About Time”, Kevin, Nick and Joe signed to Hollywood Records, released “Jonas Brothers” and exploded into the mainstream.

Without that series of events, we would never have heard “S.O.S.” and “When You Look Me In The Eyes” and other big hits from that record.

The JoBros went on to release subsequent hits like “Lovebug”, “Burnin’ Up” and “A Little Bit Longer”, sell over 17 million albums as a group and Nick and Joe have gone on to have successful solo careers.

Happy Birthday “Jonas Brothers”!

