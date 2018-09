With the remake of It and now Mike Myers coming back in Halloween! It was only a matter of time before we saw the return of Candyman!

The writer and director of Get Out, Jorden Peele is being asked to remake Candyman nearly 20 years later.

The original Candyman, which was released in 1992 and starred Tony Todd and is set to get a limited edition Blu-ray release this October.

Watch the trailer is you dare…