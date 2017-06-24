Jordie’s Jar Fundraiser
Date: June 24,2017
Time: 10am-2pm
Locations : 7855, 30th Sideroad Adjala, Alliston, ON L9R 1V1, at the Adjala-Tosorontio municipal building and track.
Follow us on Facebook.
This is a community event fun for all ages!
- bouncy castles
- a 5km fun run/walk
- fire trucks for the kids to sit in and take photos with
- bake sale
- 50/50 draw,
- raffle with over 50 amazing items!
- Silent Auction
Registration for the Fun Walk/Run is $5 and will be open from 10am till 11am, and the walk/run will start at 11am. Your participation bib could win you a big prize in the draw!
All proceeds will be going directly to the Andrews family so they can focus on being with Jordyn every step of the way and not worry on stuff that shouldn’t matter like BILLS!
Some of the prizes for the RAFFLE in include…
- Cool Moose Gift Card
- Submarine Supreme
- 31 bags
- everything for babies gift card
- Quench Fitness
- Infinity Hair Salon
- Karens esthetics
- LCBO
- Spencers Groomers
- Alliston Nicolettes
- 4 pairs of JAYS TICKETS
- Hockey Hall of Fame tickets
- Elmvale ZOO
- Fidget Spinners gift basket
- Beeton Barnboard Coat rack
- BBQ
- TV
- Bath Bomb basket
- surround sound system
- Power wheels
- Laura Lynn Photography
- Sunflower Smile photography
- Circle theatre
- Cineplex Odeon tickets
- Tim Hortons gift basket
- Tunnel Gift Certs
- Lia Sohpia earings
- Pampering you facial gift cert
- Jersey and box
- Walmart outdoor kids toy basket
- Mens watch
- Botanix gift basket
- Sheldon Creek gift cert
- WIFI thermostat
- Garage door opener
- Just Bounce Castle FREE Rental
- Hamilton Beach coffee maker
- Anytime Fitness 3 month membership!
- Framed sports art
- Free round of golf
and so so so much more!
You wont want to miss your chance at these prizes!
To find on Facebook just search for jordies jar BBQ fundraiser