Joy Ride Turns To Foot Chase In Innisfil

Police say they are looking for two teens after they were caught joyriding a stolen car last night. A South Simcoe Police constable pulled the boys over, and when he went to check the identity of the driver, the teens bailed out and took off. Investigators lost the boys when they split up, even calling in the Canine Unit, with no luck. Turns out the car had been stolen in Barrie earlier that evening. Officers say they’re looking for two teen males, ages 15 to 18. The driver of the car had brown hair and brown eyes, the passenger had sandy coloured hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call South Simcoe Police or Crimestoppers.