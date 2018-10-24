Listen Live

Judge Jerry Is Coming To Daytime TV!

Jerry, Jerry, Jerry!

By Dirt/Divas

Jerry Springer is getting a new TV show.  This show will see him behind a desk as a judge like every other courtroom show out there!  

Instead of Jerry settling fist-fights, Jerry will now handle small-claims disputes.

The original “Jerry Springer Show’ debuted in 1991 and is arguably the most over-the-top daytime TV show in history…

Before Jerry was a talk show host, Springer was a lawyer and campaign advisor for Robert Kennedy and he tried to run for Congress in 1970 but was unsuccessful!

