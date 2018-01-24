Judge Judy Is Being Sued Over Rights To Her Show

Judge Judy scored a major deal last year selling her show’s library to CBS or a whopping $95 Million.

Now TV’s highest-paid performer is being sued for allegedly withholding a portion of the proceeds — $4.75 million — from two producers who helped launch the program more than two decades ago.

The producers, Kaye Switzer and Sandi Spreckman, have been to court several times before to enforce their rights to the program. The issue even went to trial in 2000 and has been subject to various settlements. The controversy has now outlived Spreckman, who died in 2009.