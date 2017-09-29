Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed some shocking news, that she has breast Cancer. She took to social media to say,

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” she wrote. “Today I’m the one.”

“The good news”, she said, was that she had a “glorious group” of family and friends supporting her and “fantastic” insurance through her union.

Since her announcement, Julia has had an outpour of support from fans, family and friends from around the world…

Julie Louis-Dreyfus who is currently on the hit show Veep, announced earlier this month that the show will end after 8 seasons.