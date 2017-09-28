Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals She Has Breast Cancer

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, star of Veep and Seinfeld, revealed via twitter today that she has breast cancer. She wrote that “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.” She used her personal battle to call for universal health care.

According to People magazine, Louis-Dreyfus learned about her diagnosis a day after her historic 6th consecutive Emmy win.

HBO released a statement sending their love and support to Julia and her family, and saying that they “have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”

The 7th season of Veep is set to start production, HBO said the schedule will be adjusted accordingly.