July 15 and 16, 2017
A new number one!
#20 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#19 Adele – Water Under The Bridge
#18 Niall Horan – Slow Hands
#17 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu
#15 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish
#14 Hedley – Love Again (CANCON)
#13 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like
#12 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go
#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay
#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love
#9 Imagine Dragons – Believer
#8 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill
#7 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me
#6 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated
#5 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back
#4 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
#3 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me
#2 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This
#1 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
FUTURE HIT: Kesha – Praying
KOOL CAMEO: Sheryl Crow – All I Wanna Do