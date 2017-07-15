Listen Live

July 15 and 16, 2017

A new number one!

By Top 20

#20 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#19 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#18 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#17 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#15 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#14 Hedley – Love Again (CANCON)

#13 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#12 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#9 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#8 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#7 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#6 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#5 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#4 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#3 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#2 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#1 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

FUTURE HIT: Kesha – Praying

KOOL CAMEO: Sheryl Crow – All I Wanna Do

