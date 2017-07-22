July 22 and 23, 2017

#20 Jocelyn Alice – Bound To You

#19 Adele – Water Under The Bridge

#18 The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

#17 Niall Horan – Slow Hands

#16 Miley Cyrus – Malibu

#15 Virginia To Vegas – Selfish

#14 James Arthur – Say You Won’t Let Go

#13 Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

#12 Hedley – Love Again

#11 Zedd Feat. Alessia Cara – Stay

#10 Serena Ryder – Electric Love

#9 Shawn Hook Feat. Vanessa Hudgens – Reminding Me

#8 Imagine Dragons – Believer

#7 Ed Sheeran – Castle On The Hill

#6 Scott Helman – Kinda Complicated

#5 Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You

#4 Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain’t Me

#3 Shawn Mendes – There’s Nothing Holding Me Back

#2 The Chainsmokers & Coldplay – Something Just Like This

#1 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito

FUTURE HIT: Bruno Mars – Versace On The Floor

KOOL CAMEO: P!nk – Just Give Me A Reason