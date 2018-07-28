July 28th and 29th, 2018

#20 Whatever You Want – Pink

#19 Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#18 Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

#17 Sit Next To Me – Foster The People

#16 Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#15 Wait – Maroon

#14 Back To You – Selena Gomez

#13 Lights Down Low – Max

#12 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#11 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#10 Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#9 Delicate – Taylor Swift

#8 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#7 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#6 Not A Love Song – Bulow

#5 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#4 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#3 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#2 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes



#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Kool Cameo: Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato (How Do Long-Term Sober Alcoholics and Addicts Relapse – article.)

Future Hit: Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor

EXTRAS

Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, writes a heartfelt note about Demi Lovato:

Zedd covers Shawn Mendes!