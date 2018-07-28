July 28th and 29th, 2018
The #1 artist covers the #2 artist. Check out the video inside!
#20 Whatever You Want – Pink
#19 Cautious – Tyler Shaw
#18 Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
#17 Sit Next To Me – Foster The People
#16 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#15 Wait – Maroon
#14 Back To You – Selena Gomez
#13 Lights Down Low – Max
#12 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
#11 Growing Pains – Alessia Cara
#10 Girls Like You – Maroon 5
#9 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#8 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#7 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#6 Not A Love Song – Bulow
#5 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#4 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#3 Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando
#2 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
Kool Cameo: Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato (How Do Long-Term Sober Alcoholics and Addicts Relapse – article.)
Future Hit: Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor
EXTRAS
Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, writes a heartfelt note about Demi Lovato:
Zedd covers Shawn Mendes!
Lost in Japan 🇯🇵 🤓
