July 28th and 29th, 2018

The #1 artist covers the #2 artist. Check out the video inside!

#20  Whatever You Want – Pink

#19  Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#18  Backstreet Boys – Don’t Go Breaking My Heart

#17  Sit Next To Me – Foster The People

#16  Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#15  Wait – Maroon

#14  Back To You – Selena Gomez

#13  Lights Down Low – Max

#12  Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#11  Growing Pains – Alessia Cara

#10  Girls Like You – Maroon 5

#9  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#8  Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#7  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#6  Not A Love Song – Bulow

#5  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#4  Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#3  Body – Loud Luxury Feat. Brando

#2  In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#1  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Kool Cameo:  Sorry Not Sorry – Demi Lovato (How Do Long-Term Sober Alcoholics and Addicts Relapse – article.)

Future Hit:  Let You Be Right – Meghan Trainor

Ariana Grande’s mother, Joan, writes a heartfelt note about Demi Lovato:

 

Zedd covers Shawn Mendes!

 

 

