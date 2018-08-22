Jump For Justin Raises $15K+ For Youth Haven

The untimely death of a teenager five years ago has turned into a lasting legacy for Youth Haven in Barrie.

More than 70 family and friends took part in the recent Jump for Justin at Skydive Toronto in Cookstown raising $15,740.95 for the shelter – Simcoe County’s only residential emergency shelter for youth who are homeless. It has outreach programs in Alliston, Midland, Orillia, Innisfil and Bradford.

Justin’s wish list for his 19th birthday was to skydive. Five years ago, three days before the celebration, Keogh and two teenaged friends were killed in a car crash near Alliston.

For each person who jumped for Justin, Skydive Toronto donated $50.00. An online auction was also held.

One in three people who use emergency residential shelters in Simcoe County is between the ages of 16-24.

The 20 beds at Youth Haven are always full.

L to R: Wendy McBurnie, Mary-Ellen O’Neill-Madeley (Director of Fund Development,

Youth Haven), Janette Boyter