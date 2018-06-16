June 16th and 17th, 2018
Harry Styles, who is in Toronto this weekend, has our KOOL Cameo
#20 No Roots – Alice Merton
#19 Red Light – Ria Mae
#18 Havana – Camila Cabello
#17 Finesse – Bruno Mars
#16 Perfect – Ed Sheeran
#15 Beautiful Trauma – Pink
#14 No Excuses – Meghan Trainor
#13 Get What You Give – Felix Cartal
#12 No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande
#11 Cautious – Tyler Shaw
#10 Delicate – Taylor Swift
#9 Not A Love Song – Bulow
#8 Wait – Maroon 5
#7 Lights Down Low – Max
#6 In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
#5 Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line
#4 Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
#3 Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons
#2 Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello
#1 The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey
KOOL Cameo: Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
Future Hit: Sit Next To Me – Foster The People