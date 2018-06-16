Listen Live

June 16th and 17th, 2018

Harry Styles, who is in Toronto this weekend, has our KOOL Cameo

By Top 20

#20  No Roots – Alice Merton

#19  Red Light – Ria Mae

#18  Havana – Camila Cabello

#17  Finesse – Bruno Mars

#16  Perfect – Ed Sheeran

#15  Beautiful Trauma – Pink

#14  No Excuses – Meghan Trainor

#13  Get What You Give – Felix Cartal

#12  No Tears Left To Cry – Ariana Grande

#11  Cautious – Tyler Shaw

#10  Delicate – Taylor Swift

#9  Not A Love Song – Bulow

#8  Wait – Maroon 5

#7  Lights Down Low – Max

#6  In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

#5  Meant To Be – Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line

#4  Ain’t Easy – Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine

#3  Whatever It Takes – Imagine Dragons

#2  Never Be The Same – Camila Cabello

#1  The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

KOOL Cameo:  Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

Future Hit: Sit Next To Me – Foster The People

