Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Were Spotted In Toronto The Other Day!

We know that Justin Bieber loves his Timmy’s… And it was apparent he wanted one when he and his probably wife Hailey Baldwin were seen at a local Tim’s near the Royal York Hotel in Toronto the other day! According to Blog TO the couple stopped at the Tim Horton’s at Front Street and University to get their coffee fix! Fans and employees were shocked to see the power couple walk in. They were very gracious taking pictures with them before leaving…

According to a fan, Justin said he was off to the dentist for a cleaning!

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber with fans in Toronto, Canada. (November 12, 2018)

