Justin Bieber cancels Toronto shows

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining 15 “Purpose World Tour” shows including the two Toronto shows at the Rogers Centre on September 5 and 6.

A statement was posted on JustinBieberMusic.com earlier today sharing the news with fans:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

In addition to the Toronto cancellations, Bieber cancelled shows in Japan, Hong Kong and the United States.

Image courtesy of Joe Bielawa via Flickr