Justin Bieber dodges another water bottle toss!

Justin Bieber had a water bottle thrown at him at a weekend concert in Sweden after he refused to perform his hit Despacito remix.

The Spanish song has been a chart-topping hit for the trio, but Bieber has yet to properly learn the words. He attempted to perform the song at New York City’s 1OAK club last month, but ended up improvising his own lyrics.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Bieber has been hit with a bottle while performing – in 2013, he was pelted while singing Boyfriend in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He subsequently left the stage and did not return.