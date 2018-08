This time, a World record! JB’s remix of Despacito’ with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has become the most-streamed song on the planet!

The track has been streamed almost five billion times since its release in April 2017, surpassing the 4.3 billion hits Bieber had previously earned for his 2015 hit Sorry. Biebs and the boys will be mentioned in the upcoming 2019 Guinness World Records book!