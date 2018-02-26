Justin Bieber Is Trying to Trademark His Middle Name!

Justin Bieber’s middle name is Drew and he wants to trademark it in hopes of adding a fashion line to his list of accomplishments!

According to the applications, filed on Feb. 16 by Bieber Time Holdings LLC, the trademarks will cover clothing and apparel including “shirts, shorts, jeans, jackets, skirts, slacks, blouses, dresses, vests, coats, sweaters, scarves, swimsuits, and robes.”

Bieb’s is taking the clothing line into the kid’s clothing industry also and will offer up pieces for infants like onesies and jumpers.

Currently, Justin already had trademarks on “Justin Bieber’s Girlfriend” (for fragrances and cosmetics) since 2014 and on “Justin Bieber” since 2015.